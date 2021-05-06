62% of under-25s are jobless: Minister insists it's 'downright stupid' to say students are 'lying in bed'

Almost two-thirds of young people were facing unemployment in April, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Figures show that the Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment rate for those aged between 15 and 25 was 61.8%, up from 58.3% in March.

It means that 131,098 people in that age bracket were classed as unemployed last month.

The figure includes people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) as the adjusted measure classifies PUP claimants as unemployed.

In the 25-74 age bracket, 18.4% of people were unemployed last month, according to the CSO figures.

Information from the Department of Social Protection indicates that around a third of those under the age of 25 are on the PUP scheme.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said unattributed quotes by a government minister about students “lying in bed” while claiming the PUP were “inappropriate and downright stupid".

Mr Harris told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne that had he known which minister made the comments, he would have phoned them personally.

“Anyone who makes that claim doesn’t understand the law of the land,” he said.

Mr Harris said he was not aware of any plans to target students or any specific group on PUP, adding that the Government would have to outline a roadmap for the end of the payment.

Overall unemployment rate

Meanwhile, the overall unemployment rate for April is 22.4%, down from 23.8% in March.

Some 514,300 people were out of work last month.

If you take away those on PUP, the unemployment rate stands at 5.8%, with 134,700 people unemployed.

Catalina Gonzalez, from the CSO, said information from the Department of Social Protection indicates at least 8.1% of all recipients of the PUP were attending full-time education at the time of certification.

“For those aged 25 years and over, this could be as low as 1.3% while it is at least 33.8% for those aged under 25 years,” Ms Gonzalez said.

This analysis indicates that caution needs to be exercised when interpreting the Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment, particularly for those aged under 25 years.

"If the PUP scheme did not exist, those persons, being in full-time education, would not be eligible to receive unemployment assistance or unemployment benefit and so would not be included in the methodology to estimate the traditional measure of monthly unemployment.”

Sectors prepare to reopen

The figures are likely to improve for May with the return of a number of industries.

Since May 4, all construction has been allowed to restart when while outdoor workers such as window cleaners and maintenance workers have also been allowed to return.

From May 10, click-and-collect services will return to the retail industry, which will reopen fully on May 17.

Hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians are due to reopen on May 10.

From June, providing the public health situation is in a good condition, restaurants and bars will reopen for outdoor services.

Jack Kennedy, an economist with Indeed, said it will be interesting to see if job figures improve for young people in the summer months.

He said it will be on the mind of many unemployed young people and that it is “traditionally a great way to boost employment among this cohort”.

Mr Kennedy said: “Summer work can also provide the means for young people to transition from school into the labour market, something that cannot be underestimated in terms of professional development.”