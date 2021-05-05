Prison Service asked Facebook to review officers' group amid privacy concerns

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) asked Facebook to review a controversial online group for serving and former prison officers, saying it had concerns about a risk “to the privacy of people in our custody”.

Emails to the social media giant reveal how the IPS flagged three offensive posts and a video upload from the page 'Irish Jailers, Warders, and Buckets'.

Facebook said it appeared as if some of the offending posts had been removed but that one — which made a reference to Travellers — did not “violate [Facebook] community standards”.

The IPS also flagged concerns over video footage which it understood had at one stage appeared on the group.

An email to Facebook said: “It is also alleged that a video that appears to be shot within an Irish prison has been uploaded to the page and apparently shows a prisoner in a cell with some sort of ‘leash’ around his neck.

“I would be grateful for a review of these posts as they also pose a potential risk to the privacy of people in our custody,” said the email, which was sent on February 19.

In response, Facebook sought precise web addresses for the offending posts, but the IPS could not provide them, having never had direct access to the group.

Follow-up emails

In follow-up emails, the IPS asked if there had been any review or deletion of the offensive material.

It also sought to escalate the inquiry, stating: “As this appears to be a breach of the statutory rules under which our officers serve, can you please advise on the process for the IPS to obtain a copy of the posts and material to assist any possible investigation that may be necessary.”

Facebook said it was still reviewing the page and that formal legal queries would need to be made through separate channels.

Two days later, Facebook sent an update to say that the second of the three reported posts — an offensive comment about immigrants — had been removed.

It said: “[Our team] were unable to locate the first post (which may mean that it has since been removed by a user). They are re-examining the third post against our policies and I will revert with an update shortly.”

Later that day, Facebook said a review of the third post had been completed and that the post would not be removed.

“Our teams concluded their review of the third post and they found that it did not violate our community standards.”

'Leash' video

The IPS then asked for any update on the ‘leash’ video, which they had also flagged.

Facebook replied: “Re the video — our teams have been unable to locate it within the group. Again, if you become aware of any additional information relating to the video, please do pass it on.”

On March 3, the IPS again contacted Facebook saying it was launching a number of investigations and planned to prepare a report for the justice minister.

It was its understanding that the page had been removed, said an email. “Is it possible for you to confirm that the pages have been removed? If so, can you please advise if Facebook instigated this removal?”

Facebook said the group was still active and that the privacy settings had been changed, meaning it no longer appeared when searched for.

An IPS spokesman said: “On becoming aware of the content posted on this private Facebook page, which in no way reflect the views of the organisation, the Irish Prison Service again reported the matter to Facebook who we understand examined the matter and took action.

“Any issues arising in respect of staff and their conduct in the Irish Prison Service will be dealt with through the normal disciplinary process and the Irish Prison Service does not comment on such matters.”