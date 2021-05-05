Public planning for outdoor summer as web searches for picnic baskets and BBQs jump

Google searches for picnic baskets and BBQ sets have increased, indicating that consumers are preparing for an outdoor summer.

New data from the tech company shows that searches for outdoor dining kits and windbreakers skyrocketed last month Restrictions due to Covid-19 are set to ease this month, giving the public more freedom.

From May 10, inter-county travel will resume and more people will be able to gather in private gardens.

A maximum of three households, or six people from any number of households, will now be able to gather outdoors.

It follows zoos and wildlife parks being allowed to reopen last month.

Google has since reported an increase in searches indicating the public are planning for an outdoor summer.

Searches for ‘retractable windbreakers for gardens’ increasing by 429% last month, while searches for picnic baskets and barbecue tool sets increased by 119% and 180% respectively month-on-month.

There has also been a 20,000% increase in searches for “support local businesses” showing that people are keen to support local.

“These trends show that people are already planning how they are going to make the most of the longer days and warmer weather,” said Alice Mansergh, Director for Small Business at Google.

“We know that Irish consumers are actively supporting local businesses, and what we’re seeing is that they are searching for very niche products to buy locally.

“This is a prime example of how being visible online and appearing in those search results can help retailers capture business and ultimately drive sales.”