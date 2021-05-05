Temperatures to drop to minus two as unseasonably cold weather sets in

Unseasonably cold weather will set in tonight as temperatures are set to drop below freezing.

Frost will develop in places this evening as temperatures fall to a low of minus two.

Before the freezing temperatures set in, Wednesday will see showers of rain and possibly hail in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster extend to all areas by afternoon.

There will be some sunny spells with the mercury hitting highs of 12 degrees.

Tonight there will be clear spells in most areas with “a little rain or drizzle” possible on the south coast.

Met Éireann said: “Lowest temperatures of -2 and +2 degrees with frost developing. Some patches of mist or fog may form also.”

Thursday will remain cool with sunny spells and scattered showers the order of the day.

Showers of rain or hail will extend to most areas in the afternoon, with Met Éireann saying some will be “heavy and a few possibly thundery”.

Thursday night will be “mainly dry” with clear spells but “it will be cold with frost developing”.

Temperatures will again be below freezing with temperatures between minus two and plus two.

The weekend is set to be a mixed bag with Friday seeing sunshine and showers and frost at night.

It will be milder over the weekend with rain on Saturday and showers on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Munster will see “some heavy showers” however temperatures will be milder.

Friday will see lowest temperatures of two to six degrees, while Saturday will see temperatures rise to highs of 15 degrees.