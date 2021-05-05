An Post confirms price increase on stamps

The price of a stamp is set to increase this month, An Post has confirmed.

The price increase was due to take place in February 2020, but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From May 27, the price of both standard national letter stamps and international letter stamps will increase.

A standard stamp will now cost €1.10, a 10c increase, while an international stamp will cost €2, up from €1.70.

“These increases are necessary for An Post to accelerate its successful transformation into a modern network delivering to every community across the country,” said David McRedmond, CEO of An Post.

“We’re rebuilding our infrastructure to support growth in eCommerce, expanding our e-Vehicle fleet for fast, sustainable zero-emissions delivery and designing a world-class delivery structure for the community and businesses.”

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director at An Post Commerce, said that price increases “are being implemented in conjunction with our policy of fair, cost-reflective pricing for our products and services”.

Supports

An Post also confirmed that its temporary SME supports will continue until the end of the year to “assist in the post-Covid Lockdown recovery period”.

Discounts of 34% on parcels and 5% on mail will help SMEs to recover through this period, it said.

Community supports introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic will also continue until “at least the end of the year”.

These include calling in on vulnerable citizens, free postage to and from Care homes, and free newspaper delivery for older customers.

“We have provided millions of euros worth of postage discounts and free mail marketing to SMEs during the pandemic,” Mr Redmond added.

“We pledge to extend our SME supports and to maintain our Community Focus initiatives to keep all our customers connected through free postage to nursing homes and for those living alone, free newspaper delivery and postperson check-ins for older, vulnerable or isolated customers.”