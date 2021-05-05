Mass vaccination centres could operate on a 24-hour basis — if supplies available

Mass vaccination centres could operate on a 24-hour basis — if the supplies can match the demand.

Minutes from a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn in April show that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) asked what steps were available to step up the programme if required.

The HSE was asked if it would be in a position to scale up the rollout of the programme through measures such as 24-hour mass vaccination centres, if required.

The HSE responded that the only restrictions on the rollout are supply or people not presenting for vaccination.

At the same meeting, it was discussed how to handle healthcare workers who do not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Those staff could face being redeployed to a lower-risk area, in line with recommendations from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Last month, Hiqa presented Nphet with a paper on ‘policies relating to healthcare personnel who do not avail of Covid-19 vaccination: an international review’.

Hiqa advised that a policy around the issue could be based on the “intervention ladder”.

According to the advice, the first step “may involve providing evidence-based information to healthcare personnel in a supportive manner, with greater levels of intervention at each subsequent step, such as one-to-one conversations, ongoing testing and use of PPE”.

It added: “Higher rungs of the ladder may involve interventions such as redeployment to a lower risk area."

Mandatory vaccination would sit at the top of the ladder as the most intrusive step.

Hiqa added that “careful consideration” should be given to data collection, legal and ethical issues, risk assessments and mitigation strategies when developing a policy around healthcare workers not taking the vaccine.

Nphet was advised that all healthcare personnel should be strongly encouraged and facilitated to get the jab as soon as they are eligible.

“Given the substantial challenges experienced by healthcare workers during the pandemic, the model of ‘encourage and support’ should be maintained to ensure ongoing positive work environments.”

Nphet endorsed the recommendations within the paper.

Hiqa also delivered a paper on reducing the minimum age for mask-wearing.

The advice was that no change should be made, but there is limited research evidence available.

Hiqa said: "The potential benefits of a requirement or recommendation for children to wear face masks must outweigh concerns regarding potential harms associated with face mask use."

It added that based on the Irish epidemiological data in March, there is reassurance that “the package of mitigation measures in place in primary schools appear to be effective in minimising transmission.

Any additional benefit associated with requiring children to wear face masks in this context is likely to be small.

The State has administered 1,604,644 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as of May 2.

1,159,083 people have received their first dose, while 445,561 people have got their second jab.

The Cabinet is considering a revised vaccination programme, while it was last night confirmed that Ireland will receive at least 4.9m vaccines each year in 2022 and 2023 under a deal struck between Pfizer and the EU.