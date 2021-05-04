Ireland to receive at least 4.8m vaccines in 2022 and 2023 in deal between Pfizer and EU

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has received Cabinet approval to enter a €191m deal which would ensure the country has supplies of vaccines in the coming years. 
Ireland to receive at least 4.8m vaccines in 2022 and 2023 in deal between Pfizer and EU

Employees work in a Pfizer pharmaceutical factory. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has also received updated advice from the HSE on the vaccine rollout which will see vaccinations continue to be carried out on the basis of age. Picture: John Thys, Pool via AP

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 21:01
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Ireland will receive at least 4.8m vaccines each year in 2022 and 2023 under a deal struck between Pfizer and the EU.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has received Cabinet approval to enter a €191m deal which would ensure the country has supplies of Covid vaccines in the coming years. 

It is also now likely that the vaccination programme will be extended to people under the age of 16, ministers were told.

Mr Donnelly has also received updated advice from the HSE on the vaccine rollout which will see vaccinations continue to be carried out on the basis of age.

The latest figures given to Cabinet today reveal that one in four people in the 60 to 69 age group have not yet registered through the online portal for a vaccine.

A Government spokesperson said more than 311,000 people (74%) in this age group have registered and the portal remains open for people who have not signed up.

However, he said as the vaccination programme continues, the numbers of people not registering will be examined.

By May 2, some 31% of the population had been administered with at least one dose and 12% of adults are now fully vaccinated.

The EU Purchase Agreement with BioNTech Pfizer, the contract for which is due to be finalised in the coming days, will secure approximately 4.9m doses in 2022 and the same again in 2023.

This would be enough to fully vaccinate approximately 2.45m people with two doses.

However, the agreement does give the option of securing an additional 9.8m doses over the time period.

"Scientific advice indicates that variants will continue to evolve over the coming months and that vaccine immunity is not indefinite," a Government spokesperson said.

"Therefore, it is likely that repeated boosters with updated vaccine formulations will be needed for a very high proportion of the population."

Pfizer/BioNTech are now in the process of updating the formulation and doses secured via the new agreement would be capable of being stored in standard refrigeration.

This will remove the operational difficulties attached to the vaccine at present, making it more portable, less perishable and easier to store.

Read More

Pfizer raises expectations after huge rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 ‘No plans at present’ to remove Northern Ireland’s social distancing requirement
State should 'look at bigger picture' and vaccinate all ages in parallel, expert says State should 'look at bigger picture' and vaccinate all ages in parallel, expert says
CC COVID SCENES 'Simple measures' minimise virus risk, says CMO as 383 new Covid-19 cases confirmed
#covid-19vaccineperson: stephen donnelly
FILE PHOTO Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson has apologised after saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims wa

Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan confirm they will not contest next election for Sinn Féin

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices