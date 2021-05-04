State should 'look at bigger picture' and vaccinate all ages in parallel, expert says

The State should maximise the rollout of vaccinations as quickly as possible, and should not wait to ensure an age-based system is strictly followed, a professor of immunology has said.

The HSE is finalising the 27th version of the vaccination programme following recent advice that the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines should be administered to people over 50, with Pfizer and Moderna being administered to those under 50.

It is understood the HSE has advised a continuation of an age-based system, in descending order of oldest to youngest.

Christine Loscher, professor of immunology at Dublin City University, said there is “plenty of rationale” for an age-based vaccine programme.

However, now those who are at high risk have largely been inoculated, she said there was a need to look at the “bigger picture” and vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

“We are due to get more of the Pfizer and Moderna in, we shouldn’t be waiting until all of the 50s are done with their vaccine before we start rolling out this vaccine. We should try, as much as possible, to do them in parallel,” she said.

Prof Loscher said the higher the level of vaccination among the population, the safer it is for everyone.

If 30-year-olds start getting vaccinated, I’m automatically safer because there are fewer places the virus has to go.

"People need to not lose sight of the overarching goal which is to get everybody vaccinated," she said.

Huge pressure

Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at DCU, said there is "huge pressure" to vaccinate as quickly as possible, as the country begins to reopen.

"We are essentially in a race and the Government's gamble is we can win that race with the virus, that we will get loads of people vaccinated before anything else happens. One hopes that they manage to pull off that particular risk," he said.

"For the moment, the core idea of vaccinating by age makes sense, I don't think we need to change it wholesale. But there are specific groups of people who are various types of frontline worker, people living in overcrowded accommodation, and they should all be getting vaccinated around now as well."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a further 383 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and an additional two Covid-related deaths were reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The figures bring the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,908 and the total number of confirmed cases to 250,672.

Some 79% of Tuesday's cases were in people under 45 years of age.