Tusla appeals for mother and baby survivor contact

Tusla has appealed to survivors of mother and baby homes to make contact with the agency if they suffered abuse as a child.

Many survivors of the homes gave birth when they were underage, and in some cases became pregnant as a result of sexual abuse, the agency said in a statement.

The person who caused them harm may still be a risk to children today.

“We recognise how difficult it is for someone to talk about an abusive experience, but sharing experiences and information helps us to keep current children safe,” said Cormac Quinlan, director of transformation and policy with Tusla.

“We know from the numerous reports about historical child sexual abuse in Ireland that many perpetrators of abuse were involved in the abuse of multiple children over time.”

“We are aware that some women may have concerns that they want to share but don’t want to make a complaint directly to An Garda Síochána.”

“In these cases, we will listen, assist, advise, and act to keep children safe. We will also share reports of abuse with An Garda Síochána, as we are obliged to do.”

A dedicated helpline has been set up and can be reached by calling Freephone 1800 805 665, available until Friday, May 14, from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm daily.

The appeal from Tusla follows a direct appeal from the Garda Commissioner to survivors amid concerns that some were victims of rape, incest, or abuse.

Drew Harris described survivor testimony in the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes report as "harrowing and disturbing". It was clear that serious criminality was engaged in against women and girls, with almost 20% of the residents of these institutions aged 18 and under, he said.

However, there wasn't enough detail in the final report to launch any criminal investigation at the moment — the report is anonymised and proper investigation will not be possible without the identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences, according to gardai.

The gardaí have said that any complaints from survivors or those who may have information to offer will be dealt with in a sensitive manner and they will do their very best to progress such reports through investigation.

Those who wish to contact gardaí can do so by email motherandbabyhomes@garda.ie or via the Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222.

Gardaí say anyone who makes contact through these channels will get a personal contact within 48 hours for follow-up.

Meanwhile, campaigners have urged survivors of mother and baby homes to seek legal and psychological advice before making any complaint to gardaí in relation to their pregnancy or their time in one of the institutions.

They have also urged gardaí to open a separate investigation into the practice of unregistered burials at mother and baby homes, wherein the case of Bessborough alone, the burial place of the majority of the 923 children who died there over the years is unknown.

The Cork Survivors and Supports Alliance (CSSA), which represents dozens of mothers and families linked to Bessborough in Cork, has urged those thinking of coming forward to discuss it first with a solicitor and also with a psychologist.