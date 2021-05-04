Cork-based author secures six-figure publishing deal

Disha Bose's book Dirty Laundry is to be published on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 11:11
Des O’Driscoll

A Cork-based writer looks set for international success after her debut novel was snapped up for publication on both sides of the Atlantic. 

Disha Bose's book, Dirty Laundry, was acquired by Viking — part of the Penguin Books group — for an undisclosed six-figure sum for publication in the UK and Ireland, while Ballantine will publish the novel in the US.

Born in India, but living in Ireland for the past six years, Ms Bose is delighted that her debut work has been so eagerly received by the industry.

Dirty Laundry is described as a domestic noir that explores the dark side of suburbia via its mainly female characters. 

The plot is hinged on the killing of the queen bee of a clique of mothers, with no shortage of people who would have wanted her dead.

“I explore the complicated roles of couples today, the sometimes uncomfortable dynamics of female friendship, and our ideas of happiness,” said Ms Bose.

The author was also able to draw on her own experiences as a mother living in a different country. 

“With one of my characters, in particular, I wanted to examine the immigrant experience of parenthood; what it means to raise your children in a country that isn't your own.”

The 31-year-old had worked in the tech industry before undertaking a Masters degree in creative writing at UCD where she was mentored by the likes of Anne Enright and Lia Mills.

Her husband is from West Cork, and the couple moved back to the county in recent times to be closer to family and friends.

Disha Bose is represented by Dublin-based literary agent Marianne Gunn O’Connor, who said: “From the moment I started reading Dirty Laundry I was absolutely gripped and thought what a talent. What a supernova bright future lies ahead of this young author.”

