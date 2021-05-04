Three-year plan to boost health and wellbeing of gardaí

A new strategy has been launched by An Garda Síochána to help with the health and wellbeing of its members.

The three-year plan will see the introduction of additional supports, as well as the strengthening of existing ones.

A number of initiatives will be introduced under the Garda Health and Wellbeing Strategy, which is being introduced as part of the Government’s A Policing Service For Our Future programme.

A 24/7 Wellbeing App will be introduced, allowing staff to access critical support and wellbeing information directly, on a round-the-clock basis.

A Garda National Wellbeing Office will be established, as well as a Wellbeing Hub on the Garda intranet which will provide information and advice.

There will be customised support training for those who have a role in providing wellbeing support services including supervisors and managers.

A new easy-to-follow protocol for post-traumatic incidents will offer support for all personnel including gardaí working in cyber-crime, protective services, and specialist interviewing.

There will also be initiatives to reduce stigma around mental health difficulties and supporting Garda personnel in maintaining their wellbeing.

The strategy was created in response to the 2018 Report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland (CoFPI) and the Garda Health Needs Assessment Survey in 2019 which was carried out by independent firm Crowe on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

More than 5,200 Garda personnel made it clear that a more proactive approach to health and wellbeing is needed across the organisation.

Speaking on the launch of the strategy, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "This strategy will enable An Garda Síochána to deliver on our vision to support and promote health, wellbeing and work ability among our gardaí and Garda staff.

"Our people really are our greatest resource. It is important that we challenge the stigmas associated with mental health and instil confidence in our personnel that they will be treated with dignity and respect, whatever their situation may be,” he added.

Figures provided to the Irish Times earlier this year showed that 15 gardaí were granted early retirement on psychological grounds between 2017 and 2019, while more than 16,000 workdays were lost due to the psychological fallout of dealing with incidents.

Almost €500,000 was spent in 2020 on providing mental health supports, the figures showed, doubling the spend of five years ago.

Research late last year showed that almost two-thirds of gardaí reported experiencing trauma while at work, while a quarter took work-related leave at some point.

A 2018 survey by the Garda Representative Association found that one in six members may have some form of post-traumatic stress disorder.