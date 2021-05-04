More than 70 gardaí currently suspended from duty

A Garda officer has been suspended from duty for more than eight years, one of more than 70 officers currently suspended from the force.

An Garda Síochána also said that 17 police officers – including seven probationers – have been dismissed over the past three years.

A detailed breakdown of suspensions reveals that some can run for protracted periods of time, for up to a decade in one case.

One member has been suspended between eight and 10 years, and another for between six and eight years.

None have been suspended for longer than 10 years, but two officers have been on suspension now for between four and six years, according to records released under Freedom of Information.

There were 15 officers suspended for between two and four years and 52 whose suspension had so far lasted less than two years.

An Garda Síochána said two members of the force had been dismissed in 2018.

There was a sharp rise in that figure however during 2019, when 12 members – including four probationers – were dismissed from their job.

The figure fell back again last year when three members were dismissed from An Garda Síochána, all of them probationers.

Code of conduct

An Garda Síochána said there was a code of conduct in place for all officers with any suspected breach the subject of an investigation.

The penalties provided for under Garda regulations allow for dismissal, reduction in rank, a temporary reduction in pay, caution, or advice.

Breaches are classified as minor, less serious, and serious with disciplinary results recorded on Garda files but expunged after three years if no further action is required during that period.

A spokesman said: “Internal Garda discipline procedures are provided for under the Garda Síochána (Discipline) Regulations 2007… and these regulations clearly set out the process and procedures which must be followed in all cases.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on specific cases. Each discipline investigation is investigated on its own merits.”