Government prepared to legislate to ensure children get proper sex education in schools

The Government is prepared to make legislative changes to ensure students get an inclusive sex education programme, according to Education Minister Norma Foley.

The current relationship and sexuality education (RSE) curriculum, first published in the late 1990s, is currently being overhauled by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

This will see “inclusive and age-appropriate” lessons introduced through an updated Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum across primary and post-primary levels, including a programme on LGBTI+ relationships.

“Should legislative changes be needed, the minister is committed to making appropriate legislative changes as set out in the programme for government,” a spokesman for Ms Foley told the Irish Examiner.

Last week, new sex education resources for Catholic primary schools, developed by the Irish Bishops Conference, emerged.

‘Flourish’ programme

The ‘Flourish’ programme includes lessons on safe internet usage, friendship, puberty and body changes, with each lesson ending with a prayer reflection.

Ms Foley's spokesman stressed that schools are required to teach all aspects of the relationship and sexuality education programme, including family planning, sexually transmitted infections and sexual orientation.

“It is important to note that the ethos of the school should never preclude learners from acquiring the knowledge about the issues, but ethos may influence how that content is treated," the spokesperson added.

A study by the Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU) found that more than 35% of surveyed second-level students received no relationship and sexuality education so far during their senior cycle of study.

Six out of 10 students said they received it at a "minimum level" throughout fifth and sixth year. This could have been a single talk or class, or a "surface-level" discussion.