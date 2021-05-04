Government prepared to legislate to ensure children get proper sex education in schools

Education Minister Norma Foley committed to making legislative changes if required to ensure students get  inclusive sex education programme
Government prepared to legislate to ensure children get proper sex education in schools

The Government is prepared to make legislative changes to ensure students get an inclusive sex education programme, according to Education Minister Norma Foley. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 06:30
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

The Government is prepared to make legislative changes to ensure students get an inclusive sex education programme, according to Education Minister Norma Foley.

The current relationship and sexuality education (RSE) curriculum, first published in the late 1990s, is currently being overhauled by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

This will see “inclusive and age-appropriate” lessons introduced through an updated Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum across primary and post-primary levels, including a programme on LGBTI+ relationships.

“Should legislative changes be needed, the minister is committed to making appropriate legislative changes as set out in the programme for government,” a spokesman for Ms Foley told the Irish Examiner.

Last week, new sex education resources for Catholic primary schools, developed by the Irish Bishops Conference, emerged.

‘Flourish’ programme

The ‘Flourish’ programme includes lessons on safe internet usage, friendship, puberty and body changes, with each lesson ending with a prayer reflection.

Ms Foley's spokesman stressed that schools are required to teach all aspects of the relationship and sexuality education programme, including family planning, sexually transmitted infections and sexual orientation.

“It is important to note that the ethos of the school should never preclude learners from acquiring the knowledge about the issues, but ethos may influence how that content is treated," the spokesperson added. 

A study by the Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU) found that more than 35% of surveyed second-level students received no relationship and sexuality education so far during their senior cycle of study.

Six out of 10 students said they received it at a "minimum level" throughout fifth and sixth year. This could have been a single talk or class, or a "surface-level" discussion.

Read More

Publicly funded schools 'should include LGBTI+ relationships in sex education'

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 9, 2021 59-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from this morning
News publisher group calls for 'urgent completion' of review into Irish defamation laws News publisher group calls for 'urgent completion' of review into Irish defamation laws
Contact tracer leaks details of 250 flights with positive Covid cases Contact tracer leaks details of 250 flights with positive Covid cases
rseschoolssex education
Government prepared to legislate to ensure children get proper sex education in schools

Paddle boarders urged to wear lifejackets after Blackrock rescue

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices