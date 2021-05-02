Witness appeal following serious collision involving motorcycle and van in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the R448 Gowran to Paulstown Road at Rathvaun, Gowran, Co Kilkenny today at approximately 11.15am.

The crash site was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from along this route at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.