No further coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

There have been no further deaths of people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had been an additional 90 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The death toll from Covid-19 remains at 2,145, according to the department’s figures.

On Friday, Northern Ireland took a major step out of its lockdown restrictions.

Many hospitality and retail outlets reopened their doors after four months of closure on Friday.

Publicans, cafe owners and restaurateurs could serve customers outdoors, while all non-essential retailers were able to pull their shutters up again.

The region’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, urged everyone to enjoy the May Day holiday weekend “safely”.

With Covid-19 restrictions being eased from Friday, Dr McBride emphasised that the public health advice remains as vital as ever.

“With summer coming and the vaccination programme continuing its rollout, there is a much-needed mood of optimism in the community,” he added.

(Mark Marlow/PA)

“However, we must never underestimate the Covid-19 threat.

“A huge collective effort across society has got us this far. It would be a tragedy if we let our guard down now and jeopardised the progress that has been made.

“We all know what needs to be done. Whether you are socialising or shopping, stick to the rules that have protected so many people.

“Maintain social distancing, wear a face covering when required and wash hands frequently and well.

“Never forget that the virus spreads best in crowded, confined and indoor settings where ventilation is poor. That’s why the main focus at present is on outdoor activities.

“The progress we have made is also thanks in no small part to our vaccination programme.

“Please do your bit to make it a continued success. When your turn comes, get your vaccine and your second dose.

“By doing so, you not only protect yourself and others, you also play your part in maintaining our steady progress to better times.”