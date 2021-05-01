Covid-19: Three further deaths, 569 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Three further deaths and 560 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by health officials.

The median age of the cases confirmed this evening is just 26 years old.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19-related deaths here to 4,906 and the total number of cases recorded in Ireland to 249,437.

Of the cases notified this evening:

268 are men;

290 are women;

78% are under 45 years of age;

As of 8am this morning, 123 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised - 41 of whom were in intensive care units.

Five new hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The five-day moving average of the virus here is now 476.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of two previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 249,437 confirmed cases listed above reflects these denotifications.

Vaccines

1,527,844 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given out in Ireland, as of Thursday, April 29.

1,097,742 people have received their first dose, while 430,102 people have gotten their second jab and are fully vaccinated.

