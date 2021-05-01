'Be Proud, Be Sound': Councils appeal to day-trippers to take their trash home

With more people heading to local beauty spots, rubbish being left behind has become an increasing problem
Councils all around the country are working hard to deter — and, when necessary, pick up — rubbish such as these bottles and cans left at the pier in Blackrock Village, Cork City. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 06:30
Steve Neville

As summer approaches and the public enjoys more freedom due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, local authorities are planning how best to tackle the issue of litter.

This week saw Cork County Council launch an anti-litter campaign, calling on people to “Be Proud, Be Sound” and keep Cork clean.

Rubbish builds as day trips increase 

The campaign was launched in anticipation of an increase in day trips and staycations.

The council provides almost 1,000 bins around the county and Mayor of Co Cork Mary Linehan-Foley has urged people to consider rubbish when travelling.

“When tackling the issue of litter, it is not just a case of putting out more bins and hoping that people will use them,” she said: 

We are asking people to treat their county like they would their own home. 

"Plan your day and discuss what waste you are likely to generate. If necessary, please bring that waste home with you, and make sure those travelling with you do the same.”

Cork and Waterford step up collections

In Waterford, a spokesperson said the summer cleansing routine has been brought forward due to increased footfall.

It will see an increase in bin collections in popular areas such as Tramore and Waterford City centre. Extra bin collections are already happening in Cork City, a council spokesperson said.

In Dublin, more bins are being installed at litter hotspots to tackle demand. 

Many people on social media have been sharing pictures of rubbish left during previous weekends.

There are already more than 3,200 bins in Dublin City, and the council has installed 70 barrel bins to encourage people to dump any waste.

Dublin staff 'working round the clock'

The council said that frontline street-cleaning staff “are working around the clock in an effort to deal with all of the litter that is being left behind”.

Cóilín O’Reilly, director of city recovery, said the council is committed to making “every effort to alleviate this problem but we can’t do it on our own”.

He added: “We need everyone to take ownership and play their part in keeping Dublin beautiful this summer, making it a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Call for more bins

Labour senator Mark Wall called for more bins to be provided, saying “assigning blame” will not solve the problem.

“We need to make it easier for people to dispose of their waste after meeting for their outdoor coffees or pints,” he said. 

“It’s clear that as more and more people are enjoying the outdoors now, we need to fully equip the outdoors with enough bins, particularly in areas like parks or near benches where people tend to meet socially.

