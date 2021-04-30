2,000 'excess deaths' due to Covid, CSO study reveals

There were over 2,000 more deaths recorded between March 2020 and February 2021 than there would have been without Covid-19, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The figures come from the CSO’s experimental analysis on measuring mortality using public data sources, which used death notices placed on the website RIP.ie to monitor trends in mortality in Ireland.

The analysis of more than 30,000 death notices, for the 11-month period in which Covid-19 has been prevalent in Ireland, “provides a range of estimates for excess mortality between 2,034 and 2,338".

Notable increases

Some of the most notable increases in death notices were recorded in April 2020 and in January and February 2021.

According to the CSO, there were 3,504 deaths in April 2020. In comparison, the average number of deaths for April in the years 2014-2018 was about 2,500.

There was an increase of 640 deaths in April 2020 when compared with March 2020, when 2,864 deaths were recorded.

A total of 3,919 death notices were recorded in January and 3,147 in February of this year.

The average number of deaths was just under 3,200 for January and just over 2,700 for February for the years 2014-2018.

Statistician John Flanagan said: “We conducted further analysis of death notices to provide estimates for excess mortality.

"This assumes that, in the absence of Covid-19 deaths, mortality would have followed a trajectory similar to previous years.

“Analysis of more than 30,000 death notices for the period March 2020-February 2021 provides a range of estimates for excess mortality between 2,034 and 2,338,” he said.

Older persons' facilities

The CSO also found that in April 2020, as well as January and February 2021, there were significant increases in death notices which mentioned older persons' facilities as the place of death.

The number of death notices related to older persons’ facilities was 1,000 in January and 737 in February compared with 525 in December 2020.

An increase in the number of death notices related to hospitals was also observed, which peaked at 1,241 in January 2021.

"Since the end of March 2020, the CSO has been using the website RIP.ie to keep track of death notices. Death notices as far back as October 1, 2019, were analysed, to include the last month before the first global cases of Covid-19 were notified,” Mr Flanagan said.

“The analysis has now been updated to the end of March 2021. The Death Events Publishing Service (DEPS) of the General Register Office has been monitored in tandem, to validate the volumes of death notices published,” he added.

RIP.ie

The CSO expressed gratitude to RIP.ie for the use of its website.

According to Mr Flanagan, due to the Irish custom of holding funerals within two to three days following a death, RIP.ie notices are usually placed in a fast and efficient manner, providing a valuable crowd-sourced means of tracking deaths.

“The notices are placed close to 'real time'. We found that the average length of time between date of death and publication is about 1.1 days. In comparison, the statutory time limit is three months for the registrations of deaths in the State,” he said.