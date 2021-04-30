India receives 700 oxygen concentrators from Ireland 

India has received 700 oxygen concentrators from Ireland today, as the country continues to grapple with a devastating coronavirus outbreak among its population.

India reported a record rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Friday with over 386,452 cases reported in a single 24-hour period. The South Asian country has now reported more than 18.7 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, second only to the United States.

A further 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours were also reported by the country’s Health Ministry today, bringing the total death count to 208,330 though experts believe that number is not representative of the true death toll.

Ireland’s emergency donation of 700 oxygen concentrators - a device that draws oxygen from the air and delivers it to patients - will be followed by a further 550, HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed.

Ireland is also sending two oxygen generators,365 ventilators and 65 mask ventilators.

The donation is being made through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, as part of Ireland's contribution to the joint EU response to the crisis in India.

India 🇮🇳 needs our support and solidarity.



I’m very grateful to France, Italy, Austria, Finland and Ireland for sending oxygen, medical equipment such as ventilators and COVID medication under our 🇪🇺 Civil Protection Mechanism.



We are in this together. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 29, 2021

It is understood the donations have been taken from stocks originally purchased by the HSE for use in a field hospital setting, as part of pandemic preparations.

Other European countries including France, Italy, Austria and Finland have also promised to send aid.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted yesterday that she was "very grateful" to these countries for sending oxygen and medical equipment to India.

In a tweet sharing news of the donation, the Embassy of Ireland USA tweeted that, in 1845, the first international donations for the relief of those suffering in the Famine came from the Calcutta Committee in India.

"In times of crisis, international solidarity matters more than ever. Is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine."

In 1845, the first international donations for the relief of those suffering in the first fall of our Great Hunger came from the Calcutta Committee in India. In times of crisis, international solidarity matters more than ever. Is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine. https://t.co/MsugQHNtcM — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) April 30, 2021

The United States has also committed to sending more than $100m (€82.7m) worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed today that India has been added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list with the measure taking effect for passengers on Tuesday.

There have been eight cases of the Indian variant reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in Ireland to date.