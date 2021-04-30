Donnelly: Five-level system to define Covid-19 'largely gone'

Health minister says you can 'make an argument that we are at level three plus or four minus' following yesterday's announcement
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the abandonment of the level system may cause problems for some organisations, particularly those in the public sector. Picture: Damien Storan

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 11:38
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The level system used to define Ireland's Covid-19 situation is "largely gone", Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

The five-tier system was introduced last September and Ireland has been in level 5 since December 30. However, yesterday's announcement of a significant easing of restrictions was not deemed to be a move down in levels, with individual measures chosen.

Mr Donnelly told Claire Byrne on RTÉ radio that you can "make an argument that we are at level three plus or four minus", but said it was "better to look at the measures individually".

The abandonment of the level system may cause problems for some organisations, particularly those in the public sector, which have linked service openings to level announcements.

'Brutal year'

Mr Donnelly said it "has been a brutal year" and there had not been good news "for some time".

"I think there was a sense of relief for everybody (in the Cabinet room). To be presented with a very positive picture was fantastic."

Mr Donnelly said the reason that yesterday's news was positive was that "the country has come together". He said that Nphet had presented "one package" of restriction easing.

He said that the 82% figure for vaccinating adults by the end of June will be on track if vaccine deliveries are as promised. He said that this date was "a forecast". 

AstraZeneca supply

He added that he did not accept AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot's claim that the company "never overpromised on vaccine supply".

Mir Donnelly said he "doesn't for a second" buy that argument.

He said there were 27 cases of the variant of the disease first found in Brazil, eight of the Indian variant, 71 of the South African variant and two of the Californian variant. He said that these variants were linked to both community transmission and travel. He said that mandatory hotel quarantine from India will come into force from Tuesday morning.

Mr Donnelly added that he hoped indoor hospitality would return in July.

