With restrictions easing here's what you can and can’t do this bank holiday weekend

The May bank holiday weekend is upon us, and even though the weather might be against us for the most part, people will still want to make the most of their time off.

The Taoiseach's announcement on Thursday of the lifting of further restrictions over the coming weeks and months has given much hope that we will finally see the end of this pandemic.

But, while we have much to look forward to, we're not quite there yet and a number of strict restrictions remain in place.

Here is what you can and cannot get up to at the bank holiday weekend.

Travel

The majority of the country we thrilled when the hated 5km limit was lifted on April 12, meaning people can now travel anywhere within their county, or up to 20km from home, whichever is the greater distance.

These restrictions will be fully lifted on May 10, but for now, people can take the opportunity to explore areas of their own counties.

Socialising

Under current regulations, a total of six people from two households are allowed to meet up outdoors. From May 10 this is expected to increase to three households with a larger number.

Friends are now able to meet up in parks or in other outdoor settings, but unfortunately not in their own back gardens.

The current restrictions do not allow any gatherings from other households in private gardens as health officials fear this will lead to people moving indoors.

From May 10, people from up to three different households will be able to meet up in private outdoor spaces, so you'll have to hold off on the group BBQ until then.

Sport

Good news for sports fans as you're now able to meet up with friends to play a game of football or a round of golf. These restrictions were lifted on April 26.

Visitor attractions

Outdoor attractions have also been open since April 26.

People are able to visit heritage sites, pet farms and zoos as long as they are within the country boundary or 20km limit.

Weather

Weather warnings for wind and rain could be issued for Bank Holiday Monday.

Met Éireann is forecasting unseasonably wet and windy weather towards the end of the bank holiday weekend.

For the rest of the weekend, it is expected to be cooler than usual for this time of the year.

Met Éireann's Siobhan Ryan says it will be a mix of dry and wet weather for Saturday and Sunday.

Ms Ryan said: "Temperatures will be a little disappointing given the time of year, values of around nine to 12 degrees for the next couple of days, that's Saturday and Sunday but at least the winds will be light.

"Now even though there should be a fair deal of dry weather, generally speaking, both those days, again probably a few well scattered slow-moving showers with risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms."