Hair salons, 'the heart of many villages', overjoyed to be reopening

As the country prepares for a relaxation of restrictions, various industries have reacted with relief and excitement.

For hairdressers, May 10 cannot come quickly enough, with phones hopping with calls and texts from eager customers.

Jenny Connolly, who runs Prestige Hair in Glanmire, Cork, is excited at the prospect.

"It's great to be getting back into business. We're only open three years since January. We've been closed for more than half the year over the past 12 months, so it is great to get some good news,” said Ms Connolly.

My phone has been going off non-stop the last few days. Messages coming in from all angles, which is great. Everyone's excited to get back.”

Wayne Lloyd, who is the president of the Irish Hairdressing Council and owns a number of hair salons across Cork, expressed his frustration at the initial confusion regarding the dates, before May 10 was set.

“Everybody's panicking and there are three different dates circulated around. I've had the constant barrage of phone calls and messages from both hairdressers and clients wanting to know when we're back,” said Mr Lloyd.

Mark Vincent, director, Mark Vincent Hair & Beauty, Ballincollig, Cork, and Irish Hair Council committee member, pictured in his premises with his reflection in a mirror. Picture: Denis Minihane

He said the short notice given for the reopening leads to other issues, with salons only being given a few weeks to organise the reopening.

“I can't say I'm happy about the way it's been done, but in the end we're going to get good news. That we're going to reopen in May – it's going to be great for the industry. I think it's going to be great to have the salons open in the towns the villages again. They are the heart of the village in a lot of places,” Mr Lloyd said.

Non-essential retail

Non-essential retail also looks set to benefit in the coming weeks, with click and collect from May 10, and a full reopen from May 17. Arnold Dillon, Retail Ireland director, has welcomed the news.

“We are very relieved that we're going to have clarity on the reopening timelines. It's been a very difficult few months, and the lack of a firm date and the ability to plan has been a real challenge,” said Mr Arnold.

“It remains to be seen how retail districts will reopen and their level of footfall over the coming months,” he added.

Gyms

One industry that has been left feeling disappointed and surprised by the announcement is gyms. It comes as gyms and pools will not reopen until June. Bobby Enright, who runs Peak Performance Academy in Killarney said it was unfair on the industry.

“It’s a massive disappointment to be kicked down the road like this, and it is detrimental to the business,” said Mr Enright.

Karl Dunne, chief executive of Ireland Active, said there was a lot of disappointment and frustration at the news.

"There is confusion as to why gyms and pools can’t open this time around in line with hairdressers, and non-essential retail, as they have the last two times. We're looking for some sort of rationale behind this. We've been talking to a lot of members today, and they're very frustrated,” said Mr Dunne.