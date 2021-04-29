Edwin Poots announces candidacy for DUP leadership

The widely anticipated move by Mr Poots comes 24 hours after Arlene Foster announced her intention to stand down as party leader and Stormont First Minister
Edwin Poots announces candidacy for DUP leadership

Stormont minister Edwin Poots (PA)

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 17:44
David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced his intention to stand for the leadership of the DUP.

The widely anticipated move by Mr Poots comes 24 hours after Arlene Foster announced her intention to stand down as party leader and Stormont First Minister.

The Lagan Valley Assembly member has been viewed as one of the main contenders to replace his departing leader, who was forced to quit in the face of an internal heave against her.

Mrs Foster is standing down as DUP leader on May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.

The 50-year-old Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative indicated her resignation will mark the end of her political career, as she said she was preparing to “depart the political stage”.

More in this section

Garda stock Man arrested in connection with money mule probe
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 Taoiseach addresses the nation as Covid-19 restrictions to be eased
Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of teen missing from Kilkenny Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of teen missing from Kilkenny
politicsplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Edwin Poots announces candidacy for DUP leadership

Nuclear submarine surfaces off Irish coast

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices