Edwin Poots announces candidacy for DUP leadership

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced his intention to stand for the leadership of the DUP.
The widely anticipated move by Mr Poots comes 24 hours after Arlene Foster announced her intention to stand down as party leader and Stormont First Minister.
The Lagan Valley Assembly member has been viewed as one of the main contenders to replace his departing leader, who was forced to quit in the face of an internal heave against her.
Mrs Foster is standing down as DUP leader on May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.
The 50-year-old Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative indicated her resignation will mark the end of her political career, as she said she was preparing to “depart the political stage”.