Human trafficking higher than official statistics, report finds

The number of people trafficked into Ireland over a six-year period is at least 38% higher in the Republic and 20% higher in the North than official figures show, a new report has found.

Data collated for the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Project on the Island of Ireland, led by Mary Immaculate College (MIC), found between 2014 and 2019, there were an additional 132 victims of human trafficking in the Republic, on top of the official count of 346 victims.

In the North, a further 54 victims were identified in addition to the 268 victims notified to authorities.

Of those official figures in both jurisdictions, 89 victims were minors, but new data from the report uncovered an additional 12 minors who were not recorded in the statistics.

'Invisible' victims

The official figures, which are generated via a national referral mechanism in each jurisdiction, do not include “invisible” victims of trafficking, which are those who have never come to the attention of police services, or those who are known to authorities but who will not self-identify as victims of human trafficking.

Professor Michael Breen, the dean of arts at MIC and co-principal investigator on the report, said victims of human trafficking are “hidden in plain sight”.

They may be working in various industries, in retail shops, in service provision. But they are not free: they are forced through threats, intimidation, fear or lack of choice to remain in their situation.

“This report serves to underline the reality of human trafficking in Ireland, a problem somewhat larger than the official figures would indicate."

Prof Breen said it represents a call to respond "more effectively" to the plight of trafficking victims in Ireland.

The report states that trafficking victims are “highly vulnerable, frequently fearful, lacking resources and generally traumatised by their experience”.

Fear prison

Some of those who have been trafficked for criminal activity, such as cannabis cultivation or shoplifting, may fear prison and therefore are unlikely to report to authorities, the report’s authors state.

Others who may have travelled to Ireland for work or education only to end up exploited because of a lack of resources, language limitations and an inability to find work of a legal nature may not see themselves as victims and do not self-identify as such, they added.

“Trauma has a significant impact on individuals, and victims may require substantial support before they feel ready to declare themselves to the authorities,” the report said.

Call for all-Ireland database

The report's authors recommend improvements to the manner in which the national referral mechanism operates in both jurisdictions, and they call for the development of an all-Ireland database to record cases of human trafficking.

The Department of Justice said the Government remains "steadfast" in its commitment to addressing human trafficking.

"It is recognised that the hidden nature of the crime, exercise of coercive control and cultural barriers all make it difficult for victims to come forward and for public authorities to reach victims," a spokesman said.

He added that work is currently under way to revise the national referral mechanism to make it easier for victims to come forward, and to receive the appropriate supports.