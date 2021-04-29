Some nursing homes not complying with visitation guidance

Some nursing homes are not complying with guidance on visitation with residents despite a high level of vaccination in the centres, an advocacy group has said.

Under current guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), nursing home and residential care residents may receive two visits a week once the facility has had a high level of vaccination.

A centre is considered to have a high level of vaccination when 80% of all staff and residents have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. If there is not a high level of vaccination, residents should be able to see one person every two weeks.

Care Champions, an advocacy group for older people, said between 70 and 80 centres nationwide are not providing these visits, which is having a “horrendous” impact on families and residents.

Majella Beattie, a spokeswoman for the group, said a “very small number” of facilities can’t provide the visits due to having less than 80% vaccinated, but the majority of centres are not facilitating visits due to staffing issues or because they say they are “phasing visits back in”.

“Sometimes they only allow half an hour, sometimes it’s behind a screen once a week, some homes might give you an hour inside but are not allowing window visits,” she said.

There is one home that’s allowing visits but within those visits, they’re only allowing it to take place between 2pm and 3.15pm to facilitate the visits for all of the residents within that time, which is obviously not possible.

Ms Beattie said families are also highlighting that many of the visits are supervised by staff members. “If residents have anything confidential to say one way or the other it cannot be done,” she added.

Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly said the easing of visitor restrictions is to be welcomed and illustrates the positive impact of the vaccination programme.

“Ultimately there is a challenge with footfall depending on the number of residents and the number of families. Everybody needs to work collaboratively now to find the equilibrium there to ensure we can adhere to the guidance but at the same time not to have large numbers coming through at any given time,” he said.

He said it does put “pressure” on homes to facilitate visits at families’ desired times, but added that generally, the resumption of indoor visits has been going well.

Last week, public health officials agreed to ease visitation restrictions further from May 4 to reflect the high level of vaccination among this cohort of people.

From next week, residents will be permitted four indoor visits with two people per week, of at least one hour in duration.