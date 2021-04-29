More than 140 animals seized by gardaí over welfare concerns

Largest intake of animals for the DSPCA at any one time as inspectors call to petting farm in north Co. Dublin
The animals included 46 rabbits, 37 chickens, 31 dogs, nine guinea pigs, nine pigeons, six geese, six goats, two ponies and their foals, and a heavily pregnant donkey.

Sarah Slater

An animal charity is appealing for emergency donations after more than 140 animals were seized by gardaí over welfare concerns.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) inspectors responded to a call from gardaí after they raised serious concerns for the welfare of a large number of animals on a petting farm in north Co Dublin.

'It has been a very difficult, emotional, and extremely busy week for all the staff,' said a DSPCA spokesperson.

This is the largest intake of animals for the DSPCA at any one time.

Most of the dogs seized last week were female and many were nursing puppies, as were many of the rabbits. All of the dogs had matted coats, which were shaved clean by the groomers.

The DSPCA says it will be seeking new homes for the animals shortly, including launching a special appeal to rehome the dozens of rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, and roosters.

A charity spokesperson said: “It has been a very difficult, emotional, and extremely busy week for all the staff. 

Seeing innocent, young, and vulnerable animals being kept in these conditions is absolutely heartbreaking.

“It was immediately clear that all the animals were in need of veterinary care and needed to be removed from the location as a matter of urgency. The animals were surrendered to the DSPCA and a large operation took place to remove over 140 animals which were all checked by the DSPCA veterinary team.

“This is the largest number of animals that we have had to deal with in any one time and we are in need of emergency donations. No matter how small or large a donation we would be very appreciative.

"The DSPCA wishes to acknowledge and thank the gardaí for their vigilance and assistance in this matter."

The DSPCA and gardaí will be seeking a prosecution under section 61 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

