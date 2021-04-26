Pet fears: Owners warned about 'dog anxiety' as they return to the office

Dog owners are being urged to start preparing their pets now for a change in routine, as some animals may develop anxiety when people return to work.

With the vast majority of people working from and spending more time at home, there are fears that dogs will become anxious when owners go back to the office.

Last week, the Irish Examiner reported that employees may be able to return to the office by September.

A survey from the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has shown that almost 1 in 8 (12%) people got a pet during lockdown, and some are worried about the effect a return to normal life will have on their pets.

The survey, carried out by the DSPCA’s charity partner Lottoland, found that 41% of people are worried that their pet will suffer from anxiety when society opens up and people spend less time at home.

40% of people are worried that their pet will change behaviour with people spending less time at home.

Some 35% said that would seek professional training if their pet's behaviour changed, while 19% said they don’t think they could afford it.

Meanwhile, a minority of people (4%) told the survey that they would “seriously consider giving their pets up for adoption” if they misbehave due to anxiety caused by a change in routine.

The survey found that 17% of men got a new pet during the pandemic, while the figure was almost half that for women (9%).

The survey also found that 18-24-year-olds had the biggest uptake of new pets, with 37% getting one during the pandemic.

The DSPCA said that the same age demographic showed “the most care for their pet’s anxiety or awareness around potential changes in behaviour when they went back to work”.

Head of Corporate Affairs at the DSPCA Suzanne McGovern said dog owners should now start preparing their pets for a change in routine.

“It’s important that your dog has something positive to do while you are out of the house, otherwise it may lead to anxiety or destructive behaviour.

“Give them something enjoyable to do such as sniffing games, interactive feeding toys and treat dispensers. Dogs need to stimulate their brains and love to challenge themselves.

“This is a great way of draining excess energy and anxiety, helping them to stay calm and settled," she said.