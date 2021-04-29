Covid-19 vaccine could be available to 12-15 year olds this summer

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine could be available to 12 to 15-year-olds this summer, BioNTech’s chief executive has said.

The company’s CEO Ugur Sahin told German magazine Der Spiegel that it was "in the final stretches" of preparing its submission for European regulatory approval.

“In July, the first results could be available for the five to 12 year olds, in September for the younger children,” Mr Sahin told Spiegel.

The evaluation of the trial data "takes four to six weeks on average", he added.

“If all goes well, as soon as the data is evaluated, we will be able to submit the application for approval of the vaccine for all children in the respective age group in different countries,” he said.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and his wife and co-founder of the german company Ozlem Tureci. Picture: Bloomberg Opinion

BioNTech also expects results by September from trials testing the Covid-19 vaccine in babies as young as six months old, he added.

BioNTech and Pfizer asked US regulators this month to approve emergency use of their vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15.

The Pfizer/BioNTech two-shot vaccine is already authorized for use in those aged 16 and above.

Yesterday, Ireland received its largest delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to date with 191,800 doses arriving to our shores.

Read More Health and Safety Authority investigating 17 Covid deaths among healthcare workers

- Additional reporting by Reuters