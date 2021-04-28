Man, 60s, dies following two-car collision in Laois

The collision occurred at around 1.45pm this afternoon on Coote Street in Portlaoise
Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 18:10
Steve Neville

A man has died following a two-car collision in Laois.

The man, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been moved to Portlaoise Mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The collision occurred at around 1.45pm this afternoon on Coote Street in Portlaoise.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí said that the road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

