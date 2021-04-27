'Doing what I can before it's too late': Irish wildlife champion killed in ambush

It is understood Mr Young was working with the Spanish journalists on a documentary about poachers when they came under attack
'Doing what I can before it's too late': Irish wildlife champion killed in ambush

Mr Young was the co-founder and president of the Chengeta Wildlife group

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 22:13
Nicole Glennon

An Irish citizen who "dedicated his life to wildlife protection" has been killed alongside two Spanish journalists in an ambush in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

The passionate conservationist, who has been named as Rory Young, was the co-founder and President of Chengeta Wildlife, an organization established to support anti-poaching efforts on the ground in Africa.

According to the organisation's website, Mr Young was Zambian born and an "expert tracker with amazing knowledge, skills and highly developed intuition."

He "dedicated his life to wildlife protection," the website stated. 

Two Spanish journalists, named as David Beriain, 44, and Roberto Fraile, 47, were also killed.

It is understood the Spanish journalists were working with Young on a documentary about poachers when they came under attack.

At the time of the ambush, the three men were traveling with an anti-poaching patrol with some 40 people, Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Tuesday.

“It is a dangerous area where terrorists, bandits, and jihadists usually operate,” he added.

A voice recording which purports to be from a jihadist group known as JNIM, which has links to al-Qaida, has claimed responsibility for the attack, The Associated Press has reported.

Rory Young dedicated his life to wildlife protection

Rory Young dedicated his life to wildlife protection

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it continues to “closely follow unfolding developments in Burkina Faso."

“The situation is complex and officials are working with relevant actors on the ground, including Spanish and EU colleagues, to ensure that the full facts are established and followed up on as a matter of urgency.

“The Department has been in contact with the family of the Irish citizen and is providing all possible consular support.

“As with all consular cases, it would be not appropriate to comment on specific details of the case at this time.”

On his Twitter bio, Mr Young said he was "doing what I can before it is too late."

"Do what you can too."

Read More

Man, 40s, killed in Cork crash

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Sinn Fein have shut down their site linked to a secret voter database, over which the Data Protection Commisioner Hel Data Protection Commissioner criticised for inefficient decision-making on GDPR matters
Ofsted inspection report Offaly primary school closes due to Covid outbreak
Mother and baby home survivor urges Bill to pass so there are ‘no more delays’ Mother and baby home survivor urges Bill to pass so there are ‘no more delays’
Brexit

Solutions can be found to outstanding Northern Ireland trade issues, Coveney says

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices