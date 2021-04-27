Water Safety Ireland issues warning and advice ahead of bank holiday weekend

Water Safety Ireland (WSI) is urging people to stay alert and stay safe around water over the bank holiday weekend as more people are expected to visit coastal areas and inland waterways.

The colder conditions bring an increase in the risks for inexperienced open water swimmers.

The WSI is recommending to swimmers to keep time spent in the water to a minimum, wear a wetsuit and swim within their depth.

They are also reminding anglers to always wear a lifejacket when on or near the water, and to make sure it is properly maintained and correctly fitting with a crotch strap.

Anglers are also asked to be aware that waterways are still cold and to be aware of the dangers of being immersed in the water.

The WSI said: "When cold water makes contact with your skin, the cold shock response causes an immediate loss of breathing control, possible dizziness and panic.

"This dramatically increases the risk of sudden drowning even if the water is calm and you know how to swim.

"For those who survive this but are unable to get out of the water, progressive body cooling leads to hypothermia and muscle cooling, making swimming more difficult or impossible."

If a person falls into the water, the WSI recommends they float or thread water, and if possible get as much of their body out of the water.

"Wearing a lifejacket with a crotch strap will enable you to lessen heat escape by keeping your legs together and elbows by your side."

A campaign to raise awareness from Water Safety Ireland, the RNLI and Irish sailing calls for greater awareness to avoid a spike in call-outs for rescue services.

The organisations are calling on boaters to ensure that they have the necessary training and to take skills refresher classes, for coastal walkers to check tide times to avoid being cut off by rising waters and for swimmers to be aware that fatigue can set in quickly in cold water.

In an emergency call 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. Always call early.