Visually impaired more likely to underperform in school

A study involving more than 1,600 schoolchildren has found that children presenting with visual impairment were more likely to report low-performance in school.

More than two-thirds of the low-performing participants had not had an eye examination within the 12 months before data collection.

Those behind the research said the pandemic could also have a negative effect as most school vision screening has been suspended, which could lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment for children with sight problems.

It involved 1,612 schoolchildren, aged six-and-seven and 12-and-13, in randomly selected schools. From the overall number of children involved, 9% of the younger age group and 6% of the older age group were identified as "low performing".

Tests including distance vision and near vision showed those who were low performing faring less well than their peers, with a similar pattern emerging when it came to visual impairment.

"Of the 67 low-performing 6 to 7-years-olds, 11 (16.4%) had PVI (presenting visual impairment); seven (10.5%) of which reported no history of spectacle wear; two (3%) required updated spectacles, and two (3%) did not have their spectacles at school," it said.

In the older age group, "of the 55 low-performing 12-13-year-olds five (9%) had PVI, of which two reported no history of spectacle wear, two were at school without their spectacles, and one required updated spectacles."

The authors said the study was the first to explore the relationship between parent-reported school performance and vision in children attending mainstream schools in Ireland.

"Study findings demonstrate an association between uncorrected refractive error (long-sightedness and astigmatism), untreated amblyopia (lazy eye), PVI (inability to see half of a standard eye test chart with either eye in the distance and near), diminished stereoacuity (three-dimensional vision), and defective colour vision with low-performance in school.

Eye examination

Some 68% reported by parents/guardians as low-performing in school had not had an eye examination within the 12 months before data collection. Furthermore, focus-group feedback revealed parents/guardians of low-performing children might be uncomfortable about sharing specific academic data.

"However, many low-performing children had PVI, a level of vision too poor to obtain a driving licence, demonstrating a possible lack of public awareness as to the importance of clear and accurate vision in children’s development.

"The waiting lists for publicly funded eye tests is currently over two years in Ireland, the consequence is many children are not accessing an eye examination either before commencing school or when a child is performing below average in school."

The research was led by Dr Síofra Harrington, lecturer in optometry and clinical tutor at the School of Physics and Clinical and Optometric Sciences and Technological University Dublin.

Academic underperformance

Dr Harrington said there were a few critical points regarding academic underperformance in schools in Ireland, such as socioeconomically disadvantaged and Traveller children being disproportionally affected and many children struggling in school did not have the threshold level of vision required to see detail in the distance (blackboard or whiteboard) or near (books and screens).

She said: "Children accept the world the way they find it and rarely complain about blurred vision; instead, they avoid tasks (reading, writing) and engage in off-task behaviours.

"The present pandemic control restrictions mean most school vision screening has been suspended, which will result in delayed diagnosis and access to treatment for many children."