Pharmacists frustrated over delayed role in vaccination programme

Pharmacists are ‘very frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’ that they are still not administering Covid-19 vaccinations, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has said.

IPU secretary general Darragh O’Loughlin said the expected use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for “hard to reach” groups is a perfect match with pharmacies.

Officially, pharmacists have been part of the rollout since January and have been described by the HSE as having “a key role to play in delivering… to the general population aged up to 69 years of age”.

However, Mr O’Loughlin said they still have no information for customers who regularly ask when this local service will start.

He said assuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is used for over-50s and certain younger groups, easy access provided by 1,800 pharmacies will be crucial.

“Pharmacists offer a safe and familiar environment for vulnerable groups such as people with addictions or those who feel excluded from society, including members of the Travelling community and migrants,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

Delivering a single-dose jab locally “is very advantageous” as half the population lives about 1km from a pharmacy, he said.

“We have worked with the HSE for more than two months now in good faith and designed the process, the operational guidance, tested the IT system, and so on.

Even with all of that, we still don’t know which vaccine we will be using or which cohort of patients we will be vaccinating.”

Mr O’Loughlin welcomed last week’s trial of the HSE database with 15 pharmacies but said real action is now needed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team last night confirmed one more death from Covid-19 and 437 new cases. There were 184 Covid patients in hospitals yesterday, including 46 in ICU. Up to Saturday, 398,072 people were fully vaccinated.

“As a country, we have now given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults," said chief medical officer Tony Holohan.

"In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from Covid-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful.

"While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic.”