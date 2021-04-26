More than 1,400 test positive for Covid-19 at walk-in test centres 

A new test centre opened in Celbridge, Co Kildare today with another to be up and running in Tullamore, Co Offaly from Wednesday
Close to 43,000 people have had a Covid-19 test in one of the HSE’s walk-in centres with a positivity rate of 3.4%. Picture: Larry Cummins

Nicole Glennon

More than 1,400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at walk-in test centres across the country to date.

Close to 43,000 people have had a Covid-19 test in one of the HSE’s walk-in centres with a positivity rate of 3.4%. 

A new test centre opened in Celbridge, Co Kildare today with another to be up and running in Tullamore, Co Offaly from Wednesday.

Walk-in sites in Dublin, that have been open for more than a week now, have also had their opening period extended until later this week.

Niamh O’Beirne, National Lead for Testing and Tracing at the HSE, said they are seeing "increasing numbers of people present to the HSE’s walk-in Covid-19 testing centres."

"We continue to work closely with the Public Health teams across the country, the National Ambulance Service and Community Health teams to ensure that we establish these testing centres as quickly as possible once the need for them has been identified," she said. 

In a statement, the HSE said it continues to urge those in communities where walk-in testing is available, to drop in for a Covid-19 test.

"It is quick and convenient and you do not need to book in advance, more importantly you can protect those around you by taking the necessary public health measures if you receive a positive Covid-19 test result." 

There are 10 pop-up walk-in centres currently operational across the country, including three in Dublin.

