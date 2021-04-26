437 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death confirmed as outdoor activities resume 

437 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the State to 4,874 and the number of confirmed cases of the virus to 247,069.

As of 8am today, there are 184 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 46 are in ICU.

There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men / 216 are women

76% are under 45 years of age, the median age is 29 years old

169 in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties

As of Saturday, 1,385,753 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 987,681 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 398,072 people have received two jabs.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults. In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said we should remain "cautiously optimistic"

"Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together."

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic," he said.

"Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months."

Dr Holohan said mixing indoors when disease is still circulating puts Ireland's progress "at risk."

"Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising," he said.

Niac and NPHET to make recommendations

The Government is this evening expecting a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It is understood Niac is finalising its advice on the jab and the recommendations will be issued to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Holohan, before being passed on the Government.

Meanwhile, NPHET is to meet on Wednesday ahead of a Government announcement on an easing of restrictions for May.

The Government is to discuss further reopening plans this Thursday, with non-essential retail, personal services such as hairdressers and beauty salons, religious services and adult sports' training all expected to feature in the next stages of Ireland's road out of lockdown.

Indications as to when inter-county travel, hospitality and household meetings can resume are also expected in the coming days.

Across the country today, tennis rackets and golf clubs were dug out as outdoor sports facilities returned, alongside popular outdoors attractions like Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo.

While restrictions on household visits and the numbers allowed at weddings haven't changed, the number of mourners who can attend a funeral has increased from 10 to 25.