Twitter partners with health experts to launch new Covid-19 vaccine feature

Twitter has teamed up with world health experts and public health organisations to launch a new Covid-19 feature on the app.

The social media app says it will be launching Covid-19 information prompts to app users in order to expand its efforts to “surface credible Covid-19 information”.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “As vaccinations roll out across the globe, people are looking for up-to-date, localised information about vaccine eligibility in their area, updates on vaccination sites, and the latest from their public health experts.”

Twitter has partnered with health experts such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help spread accurate, credible information about the virus.

The feature is available in seven languages and will launch in 16 countries around the world on Monday, April 26.

“For over a year, people from around the world have relied on Twitter for the latest information about Covid-19.

“We want people to be able to trust the health information they find on the service,” the spokesperson said.

Localised information

These prompts will be live for one full week and will direct people on Twitter to localised information on vaccine safety, vaccine availability, distribution plans, and other updates and information on the virus.

The new feature will appear in the home timeline of every person with a Twitter account in Ireland, the UK and the United States, as well as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and the UAE.

The Twitter spokesperson said the feature was previously successful during last year’s US presidential election, where it deployed a number of home timeline prompts to get people the latest, credible election information.

“These prompts made an impact.

“Our voter registration home timeline prompt (September 22-24) captured 94.9m impressions. Our early voting prompt (October 22-26) captured 87m impressions.

“As we work to make reliable Covid-19 information more easily accessible, these prompts help to further our reach,” the spokesperson said.