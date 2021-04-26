More than 6,600 cases of UK Covid variant in Ireland - HPSC

New data also shows increasing prevalence of several other variants, including the South Africa and Brazilian variants. 
More than 50 cases of the South African variant have been recorded in Ireland. Photo: Denis Minihane

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 11:50
Steve Neville

The UK variant of the Covid-19 virus is the most dominant in the country.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Ireland in December 2020 and transmission of it “is now widespread in Ireland”, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021, there were 6,623 cases associated with the UK variant in Ireland.

It is one of three variants deemed to be “of concern” along with the B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil).

 

HPSC data shows that there have been 55 cases of the South African variant in Ireland while there have been 24 cases of the Brazilian variant.

The HPSC added that there are five variants of interest that have been identified: P.2 (Brazil), B.1.525 (Nigeria), B.1.526 (New York), A.27 (first identified in Mayotte – French overseas Department) and B.1.429 (California).

Variants of note

There are two other variants of note, according to the HPSC – a second UK variant (B.1.1.318) and an Indian variant (B.1.617).

There are only three known cases of the Indian variant in Ireland while there are 36 of the second UK variant. 

Last week, Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, warned that it would be “hubristic” to think that the three identified cases of the Indian variant were the only ones here.

The virus has surged in India, leaving hospitals overwhelmed. There has been a surge in indications with oxygen in short supply.

The latest figures from the Government’s Data Hub has shown that 174 patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated in hospital.

Some 45 of those are in ICUs, as of Sunday.

Yesterday, one further death related to Covid-19 was reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Nphet also confirmed a further 429 cases of the virus in Ireland.

The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the State now stands at 4,873 while there has been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases here.

