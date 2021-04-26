President leads global candle lighting campaign to mark 35th anniversary of Chernobyl

President Michael D Higgins is leading a global candle lighting campaign today to mark the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Mr Higgins, who along with his wife, Sabine, lit a candle in Áras an Uachtaráin, said he wanted to recognise the extraordinary contribution the people of Ireland have made to the victims of Chernobyl since 1986.

“I thank all those who have worked, and continue to work so tirelessly, to help the victims of Chernobyl, bringing hope, compassion and empathy as they do to those whose lives have been deeply affected by one of history’s worst tragedies,” he said.

The event is being organised by Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International charity which has been working with tens of thousands of children and their families who were affected by the fallout from the worst nuclear accident in history on April 26, 1986.

The symbolic candle lighting event, involving politicians, ambassadors, environmental and humanitarian campaigners, and international celebrities, began in New Zealand and will continue across the globe today, reaching the west coast of the US later.

The first candle was lit in Auckland by former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, the renowned environmentalist and global advocate for nuclear disarmament.

Anna Geary lighting the candle marking the 35th Anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy.

Other high-profile names taking part include Craig Mazin, the creator of the award-winning Chernobyl miniseries, Jessie Buckley, one of the stars of that miniseries, supermodel and CCI supporter Helena Christensen, Eve Hewson, a star of the Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes, Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, and Anna Geary.

They have been sharing their photo online using the hashtag #Chernobyl35.

Mr Higgins said the images which emerged in the wake of the explosion at the nuclear power plant, of the emergency services fighting the fires coming from the destroyed reactor, and of the casualties, remain with us today.

“That day in Chernobyl cast a dark shadow which will follow us through human history. The repercussions of this tragedy — the worst nuclear disaster in history, both in terms of both human casualties and wider impact — continue to echo across people’s lives even now, 35 years later, and including so many who were not even born in 1986.

“The tragedy of Chernobyl prompted, too, a remarkable spirit of human solidarity, across the world, including here in Ireland.

“We became one of the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisis by providing support for, and meeting the needs of, thousands of Chernobyl’s victims.

Eve Hewson commemorating UN Chernobyl Remembrance Day and the 35th Anniversary of the disaster.

“Ours has been and remains a moving connection created by the many Irish families who have opened their doors to children from Chernobyl-affected and disadvantaged areas of Belarus.

CCI’s voluntary CEO Adi Roche said while the impact of the Chernobyl disaster can never be undone, people can take consolation from the power of Ireland’s work to alleviate the pain and suffering caused.

Voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International, Adi Roche with Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh, lighting a candle to mark the United Nations' Chernobyl Remembrance Day and the 35th anniversary of the devastating Chernobyl nuclear accident. Picture: Darragh Kane

“Despite the challenges we have faced due to the Covid 19 pandemic our work has not stopped thanks to our wonderful volunteers, who never waver in their unstinting dedication to the victims of Chernobyl,” she said.

“Our volunteers and donors are the bedrock and lifeblood of our work. Sometimes it takes just two hands to take away the fear and pain, sometimes it takes a world of effort to end that suffering, for over three decades the Irish people have been those caring hands and sheltering arms giving love and hope to the children of Chernobyl.”