Gardaí renew witness appeal after man dies in Galway collision 

Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 21:20

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Galway on Saturday.

The collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred at around 8pm on the R336 between Inverin and Spiddal.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed from the scene and taken to Galway University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal from 7pm to 8.30pm with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

