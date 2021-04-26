Government concerned at delay and cost of 'Grace' inquiry

Concern has been expressed within government that the Commission of Inquiry into the abuse of an intellectually disabled woman called ‘Grace’ has so far cost €7m and has been severely delayed.

Of most concern is that office accommodation for the commission is running at €22,000 a month.

Ministers are keen to conclude the inquiry established in 2016 following serious allegations about the neglect of ‘Grace’. She is an intellectually disabled young woman left in a foster home in the southeast for 20 years despite concerns about physical and sexual abuse.

Amid government frustrations, the commission has submitted two “substantive” interim reports in January and March which are now being considered by the Attorney General ahead of their intended publication.

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte, who has responsibility for the Grace case, said the length of time the commission has taken is disappointing but said a conclusion is on the horizon.

“[The commission] is undoubtedly going on far longer than anyone expected, which is disappointing. While I understand there is a lot of important work taking place, I do believe the end is within sight,” she told the Irish Examiner.

It is understood that Ms Rabbitte and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have met Ms Farrelly and the commission team and have requested that partial findings be produced rather than waiting until all of its work is concluded.

The Department of Health confirmed the two ministers are considering the interim reports with publication subject to the Attorney General.

"The cost of the commission to date is €6.95m. This includes the commission’s accommodation costs of €21,850 (including Vat) per month," it said.

In 1996, a decision made earlier that year to remove Grace from the home was overturned and she was left there for another 13 years, a decision which has never been satisfactorily explained.