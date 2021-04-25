A third of consultants asked by patient to help end their lives

More than a third of hospital consultants here have admitted receiving a request from a patient for help to end their life.

However, over two-thirds of surveyed declared they were opposed to any move towards legalising euthanasia.

The study published in the Irish Medical Journal, which is the first examination of the attitudes of Irish consultants specialising in general internal medicine to euthanasia, reported a smaller majority of 56.3% also opposed legalising physician-assisted suicide.

Only 14% of consultants said they were in favour of euthanasia with 18% stating they were 'neutral' on the issue.

The study led by researchers attached to the Department of Geriatric Medicine at Mercy University Hospital in Cork, and University College Cork, found 17% supported making physician-assisted suicide lawful.

Six out of 10 consultants agreed that the most careful regulations would not be sufficient to prevent potential abuse if euthanasia was legalised.

While 37.5% had experience of being asked by a patient to assist with the ending of their life, the study found receiving such a request made no statistically significant difference in their attitude to euthanasia.

Despite the low level of support for euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, the study found 41% of consultants felt the doctor-patient relationship would be adversely affected if they were legalised. Nevertheless, only 27% agreed such measures were consistent with a doctor’s role in providing relief from suffering and pain.

The study did find a statistically significant correlation between how deeply religious a consultant felt and their opposition to euthanasia, even though only 18% claimed their views were influenced by their religious beliefs.

The highest level of support for euthanasia was found among consultants specialising in neurology and emergency medicine, while no endocrinologists, gastroenterologists and consultants specialising in palliative care and infectious diseases were in favour of it.

Under current legislation, euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide are illegal.

While patients of full mental capacity may refuse medical treatment, subject to some limited exceptions, even if it will result in their death, they do not have the right to demand that active measures are taken to hasten their death.

The issue has again come up for public debate following the publication of the Dying with Dignity Bill 2020 which proposes to allow a medical practitioner to assist a mentally competent, terminally ill patient over 18 years to end their life provided they have a clear and settled intention to do so.

That wish must also have been declared in the presence of an independent witness with the declaration countersigned by two medical practitioners who are satisfied the patient has met the required conditions and reached their decision voluntarily and on an informed basis free from any coercion or duress.

The private members bill has been introduced by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD for Dublin Mid-West, Gino Kenny.