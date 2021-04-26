Vaccine hesitancy highest among younger generation

Vaccine hesitancy is highest among those aged 25 to 34, according to new a survey on attitudes to being immunised.

The tracker survey, carried out on behalf of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association by Ipsos MRBI between March 31 and April 14, found just 6% of people overall say they will not take a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, among those aged 25- 34 years this rises to 10% of those surveyed.

People aged 18-24 are more likely to say they are "unsure” about taking the vaccine than other age groups at 21%.

Overall, just 10% of people say “they are unsure” and would have more questions before getting vaccinated.

However, the survey has also found the numbers feeling hesitant are dropping as the vaccination roll-out picks up speed.

A spokesperson for the IPHA said: “In January, 7% said they would refuse a Covid-19 vaccine and 18% were unsure. This month, 6% say they will refuse a Covid-19 vaccine and 10% are unsure.”

The survey also found 73% of people who are yet to be vaccinated would have no hesitation in getting the shots.

The IPHA spokesperson said: “When combined with the vaccinated cohort, or 12% of the sample, that rises to 85%, 10 points higher than the percentage of people who said in January that they would take a Covid-19 vaccine.”

The survey of 983 adults also found the intention to take a vaccine is higher among older age groups with some in these categories already vaccinated.

Bernard Mallee, IPHA director of communications and advocacy, said: “It is encouraging that the public’s appetite to get vaccinated for Covid-19 has been steadily increasing since the start of the year.”

He said “fact-based messaging” and “personal everyday stories” are important to reassure anyone who is unsure about taking these vaccines.

“Because of viral mutations, modified vaccines are in development. Much of our progress has been enabled by global collaboration and by science,” Mr Mallee said.

“Safety and effectiveness are our watchwords. Eventually, we will beat the pandemic, knowing there are better days to come.”

European Immunisation Week

Today marks the start of European Immunisation Week. The IPHA will share videos and other messages on their social media channels about vaccines.

Vaccines already in use in Ireland help to prevent 13 diseases including measles, meningitis, and whooping cough.

Mr Mallee said: “Vaccines have rid the world of smallpox, driven polio to the brink of eradication, and virtually eliminated measles, diphtheria and rubella in many parts of the world.”

Graphics shared on the HSE website show there were 7,005 cases of measles in Ireland in 1950 compared to 81 in 2019. There were 201 cases of polio then but none in 2019.

The World Health Organisation European Region hosts events until May 2.

A spokesperson said: “The week will celebrate the contribution of routine vaccination to protecting health and well-being throughout life, as well as focusing on Covid-19 vaccination as a vital tool to help us end pandemic restrictions.”

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will later this week decide whether to re-introduce the Johnson & Johnson jab to the vaccine programme here. Both US health officials and the European Medicines Agency have now said the benefits outweigh the risks of extremely rare blood clots.

The HSE has said it will begin administering the J&J shots if cleared and that it will have 40,000 doses by then.