Over 16,000 fines worth almost €2.2m issued for non-essential travel to date

Over 16,000 people have been hit with fines for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions to date, resulting in payments of almost €2.2m.

As of April 22, some 14,730 people have now been fined €100 for non-essential travel, while a further 1,628 people have been given fines of either €500 or €100 for non-essential journeys to the country’s ports and airports.

Another 405 fines of €100 were issued for non-essential travel t0 people not ordinarily resident in Ireland.

With good weather forecast for the weekend, gardaí say they will be continuing high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country in support of public health regulations.

They are urging people to plan their activities in advance, and to take account of the new limitations of remaining within one’s own county or 20km from one’s own home, if crossing county boundaries.

"The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well," a Garda spokesperson said.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Gardaí have also reminded anyone planning to visit amenities within the travel limit to park legally, so as not to hinder access by emergency services.

House Party penalties

In spite of possible penalties, gardaí say they are continuing to find groups of people breaching restrictions to attend house parties or other social gatherings. File picture

Also included in the latest Covid-19 policing update are figures on penalties issued around house parties held in contravention of public health guidelines.

More than 3,600 fines have issued around house parties – 745 fines of €500 have been issued to organisers, and a further 2,918 fines of €100 have been handed out to people attending them.

In spite of these penalties, gardaí say they are continuing to find groups of people breaching restrictions to attend house parties or other social gatherings.

Gardaí are warning that such gatherings are not just a risk to the individuals involved, but to their families and loved ones as well.

Some 378 fines of €80 each have also been handed out to people for not wearing a face covering. The majority of these fines were issued in shops and supermarkets.

Speaking on Friday afternoon deputy commissioner, policing and security, Anne Marie McMahon thanked the vast majority of people around the country for "continuing to comply with the public health regulations".

"This is making a positive difference in tackling the spread of Covid-19," she said.

However, Ms McMahon urged people to stay vigilant and continue to do the right things and enjoy the outdoors responsibly over the coming weekend.

"Please limit your social contacts. Please do not meet in large groups. Please do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside,” she added.