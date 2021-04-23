Garda swoop uncovers makeshift 'bomb-making' factory in Drogheda

Gardaí investigating feuding gangs in Drogheda have uncovered a makeshift bomb-making factory in a house in the town.

Two pipe bombs, gun powder and a large quantity of firearms ammunition were seized in a house in the Rosevale Estate late on Thursday night along with a quantity of cocaine and tablets.

Military bomb experts made safe the devices in the early hours of Friday.

The seizure was part of Operation Stratus, established in July 2018 to combat feuding gangs in the town.

“This is a very significant find and one that potentially could have saved people being seriously injured in an attack,” said a Garda source.

The two pipe bombs were described as viable. One source said they were “crude, but still very effective” devices.

Gardaí suspect the devices were being “manufactured” in the house.

A search and a ballistic examination of the area continued during Friday.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí have seized two pipe bombs, gun powder, and a large quantity of firearms ammunition along with a quantity of cocaine and tablets following the search of a property in Drogheda on Thursday.”

It said the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit, based in Drogheda, carried out the search at about 11pm.

In addition to the arms cache, officers seized a small amount of cocaine (worth an estimated €1,100) and about €500 worth of tranquilliser (Alprazolam) tablets.

It said the scene was cordoned off and houses evacuated as part of the operation.

"The army EOD team was requested and they safely removed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other material believed to be used in the manufacture of explosives for further detailed examination," it said.

It said two men, one early 40s and another in his mid-50s, were arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939.

A Defence Forces statement said: “Last night, following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to investigate suspicious items found in Rosevale Estate, Drogheda. The team arrived at the scene at approximately 3.20am.

“On arrival a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation. Two devices were identified, made safe and removed from the scene for further examination. The team departed the scene just after 5am.”