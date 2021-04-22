Eamon Ryan: People will be able to take holidays abroad

Eamon Ryan says he expects foreign travel to return in a number of months.

The Transport Minister stopped short of offering any date but said he is hopeful that Ireland has come through the worst of the pandemic and does not believe we will go back into lockdown.

"I think we've actually done a remarkably good job the last few months as a country, in gradual management of a very high incidence, we're working away, restrictions will be lifted," he said.

"Wider opening up of travel that will also come. The exact date, I think we have to hold back on, just for fear if we say, let's say; in the next few weeks in this critical period we have another spike, you don't want to dash people's hopes again.

"What I would like to see as transport minister, is that we do not have another stop-start in regard to the previous experience, we do not want to be into another lockdown. I don't believe we will.

"So let's take us step by step, we are on a gradual improved way out of this.

"People will be able to take holidays abroad, it is coming, but the exact timeline, the exact date? I don't think we should raise false expectations, with regards to that.

"But it will be coming within a number of months I expect."

Mr Ryan is to meet with airline providers later today.

Green passport

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue likewise noted that work is ongoing at a European level in relation to the green passport, which would allow vaccinated people to travel between countries.

"I think there is great reason for hope over the summer, and certainly it is the Government's objective to reorganise society to get back to normality, as quickly as we can," he said.

"Over the next week we'll be looking at how we can reopen society, in the month of May, gradually and it's indicated that some of the key things we're looking at, there will be some potential for reopening retail for example, click and collect also, and the potential for salons and hairdressers and barbers to come into the mix."