Why are Niac meeting and what is happening with vaccinations in Ireland?

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is meeting today to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which forms a key part of the State's vaccination programme.

But why are they discussing the J&J jab, and what is currently happening with vaccination rollout in Ireland?

Why are Niac meeting today?

The Johnson & Johnson rollout in Europe was paused after eight reports from the US of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets.

The rollout has since resumed across Europe as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefits of the jab in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects. Niac is meeting to consider whether to roll out the J&J vaccine in Ireland.

What is Niac?

Niac is the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

It is an independent expert group that provides evidence-based advice to the Department of Health on vaccines, immunisation and related health matters to inform health policies in Ireland.

When will we know what Niac decide?

We may know later today.

One option they could take is to limit the J&J jab to over-60s, like the AstraZeneca vaccine.

If Niac decides not to restrict the use of the J&J jab to any specific age cohort, it will speed up the country's vaccine rollout.

What is the target for the rollout?

The Government hopes to have vaccinated more than 80% of the country with one jab by the end of June.

Last night, the Taoiseach said that while challenges on vaccine delivery exist, that target still stands. However, he said the decision by Niac on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be crucial in determining if the Government meets its June goal.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also warned a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that it would be difficult to deliver on the 80% target by the end of June if the JJ vaccine is restricted to the over 60s. He said further issues with supply could also result in vaccine delays.

So when can I get my vaccine?

If you are aged between 65 and 69, you can register to get the jab now.

The current groups being vaccinated are frontline healthcare workers, people over 6s living in long-term care facilities, people over 70 and people aged 16-59 who are deemed at very high risk due to Covid-19.

Ireland will receive 545,000 extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next three months.

Can I choose what vaccine I get?

No. The Tánaiste warned last week anyone who refuses an AstraZeneca vaccine will have to wait until the entire population is vaccinated to be offered an alternative.

How many vaccines are in the country?

As of April 16, Ireland has received just over 1.48m doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the majority coming from Pfizer.

Ireland has received:

1,009,710 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

109,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

355,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

14,400 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

Ireland is due to receive 600,000 doses of the one-shot Janssen vaccine by June.

It was announced last week that Ireland will receive 545,000 extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next three months.

And how many people have been vaccinated?

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that more than 1.2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered here as of April 19.

Some 863,958 people have received their first dose while 355,529 people have received their second jab.

Have there been supply issues?

Yes. Lots of them.

Yesterday it was revealed that there had been further supply issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A HSE spokeswoman said a delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines scheduled for April 24 has been reduced from 45,000 doses to 9,000 doses.

A second delivery scheduled for April 30, of 165,000 doses, is now delayed, with an expected new arrival date of May 3, she added.

Damien McCallion, HSE's national lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, told the Oireachtas Health Committee that supply was is the biggest constraint to the programme.

Asked if they could still meet the target of 80% of adults receiving at least one dose by the end of June, Mr McCallion said they “are not in a position” to answer.