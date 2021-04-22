Niac to meet today to consider rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will meet today to consider whether to rollout the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ireland.

It is after the European Medicines Agency said that there is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots.

However, it said that the "overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects".

The EMA said that a warning should be added to the product information for the Janssen jab.

Ireland is due to receive 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine by June, and more than 14,000 have already arrived.

Public health expert Gabriel Scally said he believes that Niac will decide to use it on all age-groups, and not just over-60s like the AstraZeneca jab.

“It seems to have this very, very rare side effect which is very much similar to AstraZeneca,” he said.

“So they may draw a comparison between the two, even though the data and the number of cases is relatively smaller in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

The Taoiseach said yesterday that Niac will also discuss the issue of extending the period between vaccine doses.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that more than 1.2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered here as of April 19.

Some 863,958 people have received their first dose while 355,529 people have received their second jab.