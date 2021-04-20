PSNI officer targeted in ‘reckless’ bomb attack

The woman targeted is a member of staff who also serves as a part-time police officer
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 12:57
Rebecca Black, PA

A viable explosive device has been found under the vehicle of a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Co Derry.

The woman targeted is a member of staff who also serves as a part-time police officer.

The device was found outside her home in a rural area close to Dungiven.

A security operation has been ongoing since Monday on the Ballyquin Road since the discovery of the device.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part-time police officer.” 

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the attack.

“I have spoken to the police officer who was targeted by terrorists last night in County Londonderry,” she tweeted.

“I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her and her family. Reckless and futile. We salute her bravery and long service to our community.

“There will be political disagreements, but Northern Ireland must keep moving forward. 

We will not be dragged back to bombs and bullets.” 

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “The attempted murder of a police officer near Dungiven is reprehensible.

“Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda.

“All politicians must unite against these reckless actions.

“We must keep building the peace for our children.” 

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also condemned the attack.

“No one should have to live in fear of going to work,” she said.

“Our officers protect our communities every day and keep them safe. My thoughts are with the officer and their families.”

Tributes paid to 'beautiful friend and athlete' Gillian after body found

