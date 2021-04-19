Former Bóthar CEO Peter Ireton found dead at home

Peter Ireton, the founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity Bóthar, was found dead in his home this morning, in what was described as a “personal tragedy”.
Mr Ireton would have turned 69 next week.
His body was discovered in the back garden of his home in Casteltroy, Limerick, at around 8am this morning.
The body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where an autopsy will be carried out later.
Gardaí recovered a firearm at the scene, but they are not treating the death as suspicious.
A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident following the discovery of a body (man in his 60s) on April 19, 2021, at a house in Castletroy, Limerick.”
Gardaí did not comment further. They are not seeking anyone in connection with Mr Ireton’s death.
A family friend described the news as “devastating”.
“It’s a tragedy, people who know him are absolutely devastated,” they said.