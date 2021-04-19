Former Bóthar CEO Peter Ireton found dead at home

Incident being treated as 'personal tragedy', with gardaí not seeking anyone in connection with death
Former Bóthar CEO Peter Ireton found dead at home

Peter Ireton: Former chief executive of Bóthar has been found dead. File picture: Emma Jervis

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 14:09
David Raleigh

Peter Ireton, the founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity Bóthar, was found dead in his home this morning, in what was described as a “personal tragedy”.

Mr Ireton would have turned 69 next week.

His body was discovered in the back garden of his home in Casteltroy, Limerick, at around 8am this morning.

The body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where an autopsy will be carried out later.

Gardaí recovered a firearm at the scene, but they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident following the discovery of a body (man in his 60s) on April 19, 2021, at a house in Castletroy, Limerick.” 

Gardaí did not comment further. They are not seeking anyone in connection with Mr Ireton’s death.

A family friend described the news as “devastating”.

“It’s a tragedy, people who know him are absolutely devastated,” they said.

Read More

Cabinet 'full square' behind Donnelly after weekend of muddled messaging

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 14, 2021 No further Covid related deaths and 79 cases reported in Northern Ireland 
Saving and pension planning Up to 60% of Irish pension funds are eaten up by charges and fees, says report
Local access to vaccines increases this week Local access to vaccines increases this week
Tampon versus Pad

Initiative to offer free period products welcomed by campaigners

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices