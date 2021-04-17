Motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath

Two motorcyclists have been killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath today.

The first crash happened in Castleblayney this afternoon at around 5.10pm when a motorcycle collided with a roundabout on the N2 near Tullyvin.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner was notified and the man's body was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The N2 is closed to traffic, and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

Meath incident

Later, a second motorcyclist was killed in a separate accident in Athboy, Co Meath.

The man, 30s died after his motorbike collided with on the N51 at Caucestown at around 6pm.

After the coroner was notified, the man's body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver and passenger of the car were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The N51 is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of these accidents to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 near Castleblayney between 4.45pm and 5.30pm this afternoon has been asked to come forward.

Likewise, anyone who may have been travelling on the N51 between Athboy and Delvin between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and who may have information is asked been asked to get in touch with gardaí.

Gardaí can be reached at Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820 and Castleblayney Garda Station at 042 974 7900.

The Garda Confidential Line is also open on 1800 666 111.